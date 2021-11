With December almost here, nominations for The Game Award 2021 have been announced, and it seems this is going to be Deathloop’s year. Arkane’s latest is nominated for 9 awards, while Insomniac’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sits in second place with 6 nominations. After that, there’s a multiple-way tie, with Resident Evil Village, It Takes Two, and Psychonauts 2 all receiving 5 noms apiece. As for which publisher can claim most bragging rights, Xbox Game Studios has snared 20 noms this year, Sony has 11, and Square Enix and EA have 10 apiece. As usual, not all 2021 games were eligible for the awards, with a November 19 cutoff effectively keeping games like Battlefield 2042 out of the running.

