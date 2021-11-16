ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor fined $25K after fans storm field, setting off confusing finish to OU game

By Andrew Schnitker
 6 days ago

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Baylor fans were a little too anxious to celebrate the Bears’ upset win over previously-ranked No. 4 Oklahoma Saturday.

The Big 12 announced Tuesday the university has been fined $25,000 for how it handled the end-of-game events after students and fans rushed the field with seconds left on the clock against the Sooners.

POLL: Baylor moves to No. 11 after win over OU, Texas A&M slides

The situation become confusing when Baylor head coach Dave Aranda called a timeout with three seconds left after the game was already decided. Fans began storming the field unaware of Aranda’s timeout. After the timeout, Baylor kicked a 32-yard field goal, making the final score 27-14.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was visibly upset with how the final seconds played out, sending most his players to the locker room during the disruption.

In postgame comments, Riley said he didn’t agree with Baylor’s decision to kick the field goal.

Aranda said he took the timeout and added to the margin of victory to help the Bears in potential Big 12 championship tiebreaker scenarios. Baylor (8-2, 5-2) is one game back for a spot in the Big 12 Championship. One-loss Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1) and Oklahoma State (9-1, 6-1) are currently in line to play in the title game. The two teams will face each other in Stillwater in the final week of the regular season.

‘Everybody’s upset’: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on Kansas loss and moving on to West Virginia

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the field storming damaged some of OU’s bench equipment.

“I appreciate Baylor’s advance planning and communication, and although well planned, the end-of-game circumstances made its field storming plan impossible to execute, resulting in an interruption of play, impeding the visiting team from reaching their locker room and damage to OU bench area equipment,” Bowlsby said in a statement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

