Queen Sugar renewed for season 7 ahead of season 6 finale

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we prepare for the end of Queen Sugar season 6 on OWN, we come bearing some good and bad news. Let’s start here with what’s worth celebrating: There is another season coming! In announcing a season 7 renewal when they did, the folks at the network were kind enough to...

cartermatt.com

Ava Duvernay
Oprah
Deadline

‘Queen Sugar’ To End Next Year, Ava DuVernay Reveals; “I’m So Proud Of What We’ve Done,” Creator Says Ahead Of Season 6 Finale Tonight

EXCLUSIVE: Queen Sugar is coming to an end with its seventh season in 2022. “It’s a radical act that it lasted this long, and it’s a testament to every single pair of hands that touched it and I am so proud of that,” series creator Ava DuVernay told Deadline today of the acclaimed OWN drama executive produced by Oprah Winfrey. With tonight’s Season 6 finale, the 2016 debuting rural Louisiana-set series will return next year for what is expected to be a 13-episode final run. Check out our full exclusive interview with DuVernay below for more on why the Warner Bros TV and...
TV SERIES
TV SERIES

