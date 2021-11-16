18 Gifts for Men That Cost Less Than $25

Gift shopping for men has a reputation for being stressful. But it doesn’t have to be that way: If you stick to elevated, useful basics—with the occasional gag in the mix—you’ll always get it right. Whether your dad, brother, boyfriend or roommate is into fashion or not, he’ll appreciate a cozy hand-knit sweater by Toast or a timeless leather card case by Brunello Cucinelli. If he’s a bit more daring, why not go for a pair of Bode shoes with a subtle embellished flair? And if he’s ready to graduate from Old Spice and Febreze, allow us to recommend the new perfumed oils from The Row or a chic Blind Barber candle. If you feel like something a little more fun, or a utilitarian stocking stuffer, we’ve got you covered there too. Whoever’s on your list this year, this edited selection is sure to please.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO