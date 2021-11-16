ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

18 Gifts for Men That Cost Less Than $25

By Tom Lorenzo
mensjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMen’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. The holidays aren’t getting further away. We’re...

www.mensjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
mensjournal.com

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Gifts for Dad – Starting at Just $9

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. How is it that we’re almost a week...
SHOPPING
CNET

Stocking stuffers: 7 great gifts for $25 or less

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. It's not always necessary to spend a lot of money on holiday shopping to make an impression on the people you care about. In reality, affordable gifts can have a big impact on people while saving money too. If you're looking for unique holiday gifts under $25, we've got plenty of ideas, ranging from toys to headphones for everyone on your list, from kids to adults.
SHOPPING
Stuff.tv

Christmas Gift Guide 2021: 15 gadget gift ideas for less than £100

Fearful of festive excess? Spending sensibly doesn’t make you a Scrooge – and Christmas cheer needn’t cost you dear. No, you can’t buy a Nintendo Switch with your secret stash of chocolate coins, but you can find a whole range of Yuletide treats that’ll cost you less than £100. From...
SHOPPING
purewow.com

Here are the Most Thoughtful Gifts You Can Give For $25 or Less

Christmas is just around the corner and—if you couldn’t already tell by our collection of holiday gift guides—we can barely contain our excitement. That said, there is a certain level of finesse that goes into finding the perfect present. Not to mention that finding a meaningful or sentimental gift that’s also affordable can feel nearly impossible. You’ve got enough going on, which is why we’re here to do all of the web searching and product sourcing for you. Read on to see 35 of the most thoughtful gifts under $25 for moms, dads, kids and friends.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gifts For Men#Men S Journal
mensjournal.com

Under Armour is Getting in On Holiday Sales Right Now!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Holiday shopping is in full swing at this...
SHOPPING
cbslocal.com

Gift Idea for Men

Do you have a hard time shopping for men? We have a couple ideas for you! Cody talks to a lifestyle expert about what you can get for the man in your life.
SHOPPING
I-95 FM

Sometimes The Best Gifts Cost Absolutely Nothing

As some families are making Christmas shopping Lists, others are just trying to figure out how they're going to get by during the holidays this year. Now, even more so than in years past, as the price of everything seems to have gone up and every other story you read has something to do with a shortage of this, or a possible supply chain issue, it's important to put things in perspective for a moment, and take a good hard look at what's important.
BANGOR, ME
mensjournal.com

Dress to Impress at the Office With These Wing Tip Oxfords

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Youtube
mensjournal.com

Why Breathability is so Important in Your Mattress

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Sleep may be the most important part of...
HOME & GARDEN
wmagazine.com

The Best Gifts for the Men in Your Life

Gift shopping for men has a reputation for being stressful. But it doesn’t have to be that way: If you stick to elevated, useful basics—with the occasional gag in the mix—you’ll always get it right. Whether your dad, brother, boyfriend or roommate is into fashion or not, he’ll appreciate a cozy hand-knit sweater by Toast or a timeless leather card case by Brunello Cucinelli. If he’s a bit more daring, why not go for a pair of Bode shoes with a subtle embellished flair? And if he’s ready to graduate from Old Spice and Febreze, allow us to recommend the new perfumed oils from The Row or a chic Blind Barber candle. If you feel like something a little more fun, or a utilitarian stocking stuffer, we’ve got you covered there too. Whoever’s on your list this year, this edited selection is sure to please.
BEAUTY & FASHION
mensjournal.com

Zappos Has a Very Festive Pair of Cozy Boots in Stock

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this...
APPAREL
mensjournal.com

Save 43% on This RENPHO Body Fat Scale at Amazon Right Now!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. A good scale is a vital piece of...
FITNESS
mensjournal.com

The Best Samsung TV Black Friday Deals

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Thanksgiving is right around the corner. And that...
ELECTRONICS
WGNO

Best high-end gift for your husband

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for your husband is best?  Gift shopping can be a torturous task. Anyone who’s spent hours flipping through leather jackets that look exactly the same or perused thousand-and-one cufflinks only to end up right where you began can relate to this. On top […]
RELATIONSHIPS
ZDNet

Best gift card Black Friday deals: Stress less, spend less

We love a bargain, right? With gift cards, you can deliver shopping bliss to your family, friend, or significant other. If you want to secure the best deals on gift cards, there's no better time to shop around than during Black Friday. We have scoured the internet to find the best options on gift cards, ranging from that of Amazon, Microsoft, and more. Give the gift of flexibility this holiday season with these sweet discounts.
SHOPPING
WLNS

Best holiday gifts for in-laws

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift is best for your in-laws? Shopping for a holiday gift for in-laws can be stressful. If you are new to the family, you may be unsure about what to buy. On the other hand, if you’ve been married for years, there’s a good […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Time Out Global

The best Christmas gifts for men

Scratching your head at what to get for the important male figure in your life? We feel you. It’s hard to shop for guys who don’t always know they want. Forget the standard pair of socks or statement ties – we round up a list of gift ideas that will surely put a smile on his face.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy