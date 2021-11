When the Agora staff gets a chance to escape our busy lives, these are the TV shows we choose to immerse ourselves in. Currently, I am watching the TV show “Ordinary Joe.” It airs on Mondays on NBC and you can also stream it on Peacock. This is such a unique show because it follows the same guy throughout three different versions of his life, and it shows where he would be based on the choices he has made. I love this show because of its uniqueness and ability to always have me wondering what will happen next.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO