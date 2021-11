When it comes to cold-weather attire, we are team vest! Sure, there's a time and place for a full-on winter coat, but on those not too cold days, we're all about the sleeveless option. Nothing beats a stylish puffer vest for running errands or taking the dog on a walk on a brisk afternoon when you'd get too warm in a coat. It's the perfect layering choice to pair with a long-sleeve tee, sweater, or even a hoodie. And if you live in a warmer climate, you may be able to forget the coat entirely and wear vests all winter long. In that case, you'll need a few to mix up your wardrobe.

