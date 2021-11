After Boris Johnson was photographed without a mask while visiting a hospital earlier this week, he triggered a huge backlash. Many people were angry at the PM for potentially not following the rules while the staff he was with at Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland were masked up and the Mirror published accusations that he was even told to wear one three times. For what it’s worth, his official spokesperson and the NHS trust in question said at the time that he had followed all rules and indy100 have contacted Downing Street for further clarification.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO