Travelodge has announced four new hotels will be open in time for Christmas as bosses hope to cash in on families looking to travel during the festive season.Two new sites have already opened in London in Elephant and Castle and Manor House with a further one in Walton-on-Thames in Surrey.The final site is at the Cobalt Business Park in Newcastle with the hotel chain hoping it can help to win back business customers with more in-face meetings and less remote working.It means Travelodge will have opened 17 new hotels across the UK in 2021, creating 360 jobs...

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO