FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida judge exonerated four Black men who were falsely accused of raping a white woman in 1949. Administrative Judge Heidi Davis dismissed the indictments of Ernest Thomas and Samuel Shepherd, who were killed, and set aside the convictions and sentences of Charles Greenlee and Walter Irvin, the Associated Press reported. The men, known as the “Groveland Four”, were aged 16 to 26 in 1949 when they were accused of raping a white woman in Groveland, Lake County.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO