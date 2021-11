“It’s a tough time, and it’s so unsettling,” Upton told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when asked if he was concerned the Capitol insurrection was the beginning or end of a new era of political violence. “It is a sad day in America when this type of stuff — I have got a better four-letter word for it, but I will save you — when it happens.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO