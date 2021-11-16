Jury deliberations begin in Rittenhouse case

KENOSHA- The fate of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse now rests in the hands of a 12-person jury. The jury was whittled down from 18 members to 12 Tuesday morning as jurors contemplate a host of charges Rittenhouse faces for the shooting deaths of two protesters, and the wounding of a third last August.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO