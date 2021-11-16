“Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel is committed to helping address urgent needs in the Adirondack Region. Their annual contribution to United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc., with proceeds generated by their Charity Sale, has been designated partially to area non-profits with expertise in combating food insecurity and homelessness across Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties. These organizations include JCEO, Adirondack Community Action Programs, Interfaith Food Shelf, Salvation Army and Catholic Charities of Franklin County. “We applaud Lenny’s generosity, along with the expertise of our non-profit partners and we are also grateful to be the vehicle that is facilitating this regional initiative. It is our privilege” said, John Bernardi, President and CEO of United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc.

