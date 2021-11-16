ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Homelessness

The Voice
The Voice
 6 days ago

Homelessness Diane Nilan focus in Nov. 30 presentation. Homelessness is one of those subjects no one really...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

Related
Progress Index

City meeting to address homelessness turned into a way for a homeless man to get help

What began as a meeting gathering community and faith leaders to address housing insecurity became a way for a homeless man to get help in real time. City Manager Stuart Turille orchestrated the Petersburg Rising Task Force meeting Friday morning at the public library, the first of many to bring the community together and find solutions for crime, youth achievement, homelessness, and more.
PETERSBURG, VA
qcitymetro.com

County looks to slash veteran homelessness

Tomorrow is Veterans Day. Did you know that 192 veterans were classified as homeless in Mecklenburg County as of Oct. 31?. Of that total, 45 were classified as “chronically homeless,” meaning they’d been homeless one year or longer, or 4 times in the past three years and are disabled. County...
CHARLOTTE, NC
swnewsmedia.com

Commentary: Sleepout spotlights local homelessness

The His House Foundation team and their food share program Abundance is putting the final touches around town in preparation for “Shining the Light on Homelessness.”. They are putting signs up to advertise the event, which is Nov. 13 at Firemen’s Park in Chaska. Check-in starts at 4 p.m. Participants...
CHASKA, MN
fox5ny.com

Homeless shelter opens on Billionaires' Row

NEW YORK - After several years of back-and-forth battles, a homeless shelter has opened along the so-called Billionaires' Row in Manhattan. The former Park Savoy Hotel on West 58th Street is now a home for around 140 men. It quietly opened last Friday despite repeated and costly efforts by neighbors...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Year Subscription
wnewsj.com

Second local forum on homelessness upcoming

The Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) second of two forums on housing and homelessness is Wednesday, Nov. 17. CCCH is in the process of building a plan to prevent and end homelessness in Clinton County. The community forums will have updates on the plan being developed, and provide an opportunity for community members to contribute to solutions for their neighbors.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
CBS DFW

Tarrant Area Food Bank & Homeless Coalition Combat Hunger & Homelessness

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, a nationwide week of action where people draw attention to poverty, is in full swing this week. The Tarrant Area Food Bank and Tarrant County Homeless Coalition are recognizing the occasion and doing what they can to further their fight against poverty with special education, community service, and advocacy events to address these issues.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
outlooknewspapers.com

Family Promise Supports the Homeless With Fundraiser

First published in the Nov. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Family Promise of the Verdugos, a nonprofit organization that provides assistance, shelter and meals to homeless families with children, staged their annual Empty Bowl fundraiser this past week. Welcomed by the organization’s board President Jessa Freemyer, event chairman...
BURBANK, CA
WJTV.com

Group works to address homelessness in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Most of the women who are part of the homeless population in Hattiesburg are in need of food, clothing and shelter. Leaders with the Loftin House are working to help women get a new start on life. “Right now, we’re in phase one. This is an...
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
southseattleemerald.com

OPINION: Homelessness, Poverty, and the City Budget

Walking down the streets of Seattle, tents, tarps, and sleeping bags have become a familiar sight. The state of homelessness in our city can only be described as a human services emergency. To solve this dilemma, we must look at where it stems from. The primary cause of homelessness can be boiled down to two things: the cost of living and the income gap that plagues the city.
SEATTLE, WA
The Voice

Homelessness Diane Nilan focus in Nov. 30 presentation

Homelessness is one of those subjects no one really wants to talk about. It’s not as salacious as a crime story, or as fertile ground for heated partisan debate, as many other topics in the news, which is why it is seldom in the news at all. Consequently, it’s seldom on our minds until we see someone with a sign announcing their homelessness and then we just feel uncomfortable.
AURORA, IL
Union Leader

Somersworth homeless encampment cleared

SOMERSWORTH — Public welfare officials said Monday that tensions have eased now that the operation to clear the Willand Pond tent city in Somersworth is largely complete. Police officers entered the woods off Route 108 Monday morning at 9 a.m. and escorted the remaining 12 residents off the site, while a van stood by to offer transportation for most of them to the Warming Center of Strafford County a short distance away.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
Local Profile

Collin County Summit on Homelessness and Sustainability

The Collin County Homeless Coalition (CCHC), an organization committed to serving families and individuals in Collin County who are experiencing homelessness and/or crisis, is hosting their annual Summit on Homelessness and Sustainability on November 17 at Collin College Plano Campus. The summit is an excellent educational and networking event that...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KSNB Local4

Central Nebraska seeing a rise in homelessness

Hastings YMCA looking for more donations for renovation project. Adams Central celebrates Veterans with a special program. Adams Central Junior/Senior High celebrated veterans with a special program. Foodie Friday - Fall salad recipe. Updated: 16 hours ago. Fall Salad is here for those looking to eat healthy. Local4 News at...
NEBRASKA STATE
ClarkCountyToday

Bringing mobile care to the homeless community

Columbia River Mental Health Services is launching a new program to help those who are unhoused and struggling with physical and mental health concerns. Right now, on the street, there is someone who is unhoused and struggling with urgent physical and mental health concerns. Their anxiety is so severe they are afraid to visit the emergency room. Their health is deteriorating.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Homeless Network Receives $2M Grant to End Homelessness

The Texas Homeless Network (THN) announced it's received a $2 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund to help end homelessness. It is the largest grant in the organization's history. THN CEO Eric Samuels says the timing is critical because the number of families who are unsheltered has...
HOMELESS
mymalonetelegram.com

Partnership helps to fight hunger and homelessness

“Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel is committed to helping address urgent needs in the Adirondack Region. Their annual contribution to United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc., with proceeds generated by their Charity Sale, has been designated partially to area non-profits with expertise in combating food insecurity and homelessness across Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties. These organizations include JCEO, Adirondack Community Action Programs, Interfaith Food Shelf, Salvation Army and Catholic Charities of Franklin County. “We applaud Lenny’s generosity, along with the expertise of our non-profit partners and we are also grateful to be the vehicle that is facilitating this regional initiative. It is our privilege” said, John Bernardi, President and CEO of United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
Alpena News

Group offers glimpse into struggles of homelessness

ALPENA — On Friday night, people in Alpena will sleep in boxes. Instead of ending their work week relaxing in a recliner in front of a television, participants in Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency’s homeless sleep-out will cope with boredom, fend off the cold, and sleep on parking lot pavement.
ALPENA, MI
AMA

Homeless health care, ending homelessness are matters of justice

Homelessness is a nationwide ethical issue. Children, seniors and everyone else chronically without shelter experience cumulative health detriments from exposure, violence, poor nutrition and limited access to hygiene opportunities and health services. In addition, homelessness is harmful to the health care system and health workers. The November issue of AMA Journal...
HOMELESS
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy