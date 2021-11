What a difference six months can make. When cybersecurity unicorn Darktrace debuted on the London Stock Exchange on April 30th 2021, it took one week for Wired to claim that the listing ‘salvaged London’s tech IPO dream’. However, six months later, the stock has strayed nearly 40% from its peak price of £9.85 and uncertainty reigns over the future of the company as analysts warn against promises that are yet to be delivered.

