ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Coronavirus: New York City employees accused of falsifying vaccine documents

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ge2pm_0cyWR7w600

NEW YORK CITY — Employees at two of New York City’s agencies are being investigated for fraudulent vaccination documents.

Employees at both the New York Fire Department and the Sanitation Department have been accused of submitting falsified proof of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the WABC reported.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio implemented a vaccine mandate for city workers, stating that anyone who does not comply with getting the vaccine must go on unpaid leave. That mandate went into effect Nov. 1.

New York City’s Department of Investigation said it has been made aware of the accusations, WNBC reported.

At the FDNY, there is also an investigation into the possible theft of blank cards from the agency’s Brooklyn headquarters, the New York Post reported. Those cards may have been used to falsify vaccine records, or were illegally sold.

At least 50 people have been suspended as part of the investigation.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

American, JetBlue ask court to toss US lawsuit against deal

BOSTON — (AP) — American Airlines and JetBlue Airways asked a federal judge Monday to dismiss a government lawsuit aimed at blocking deal that lets the two airlines cooperate on service in the Northeast. Lawyers for the airlines said there is no evidence that letting the airlines work together has...
BOSTON, GA
WSB Radio

FAA proposes fines for alcohol-related incidents on planes

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal officials said Monday they are seeking more than $160,000 in fines from eight airline passengers over incidents involving alcohol. The Federal Aviation Administration said the biggest single proposed fine, topping $40,000, involves a passenger who brought alcohol on the plane and drank it, smoked marijuana in the lavatory, and sexually assaulted a flight attendant on a Southwest Airlines jet in April.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Justice Department settles with Parkland victims' parents in lawsuit over FBI negligence in school shooting

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has reached a settlement with parents of the Parkland shooting victims, court documents obtained by ABC News show. Parents Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg sued the DOJ in 2018, alleging that the FBI knew shooter Nikolas Cruz was "going to explode" at some point and did nothing to stop him from starting a massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

How COVID shots for kids help prevent dangerous new variants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Cadell Walker rushed to get her 9-year-old daughter Solome vaccinated against COVID-19 — not just to protect her but to help stop the coronavirus from spreading and spawning even more dangerous variants. “Love thy neighbor is something that we really do believe, and we want...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
WSB Radio

Alaska man pleads not guilty to threatening 2 US senators

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — A man charged with threatening the lives of Alaska’s two U.S. senators pleaded not guilty on Monday and judge decided that he will remain in custody. Jason Weiner, an attorney for Jay Allen Johnson, entered the plea on his client's behalf during Johnson's arraignment in...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
27K+
Followers
41K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy