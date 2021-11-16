ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blood Watch: Blood bank in critical need of all blood types as blood shortages continues

The Community Blood Bank is still in need of blood and has a critically low supply of almost all blood types.

Currently, there is an extreme need of type O & A donors.

The special promotion continues this month where all donors are entered to win a Peloton exercise bike and a 6-month subscription to the Peloton App. The winner will be drawn Dec. 1st.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Holiday Hours

11/25 Thanksgiving- Closed

11/26 Black Friday- Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

12/19 Special Sunday Hours- Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

12/24 Christmas Eve- Closed

12/25 Christmas- Closed

12/31 New Years Eve- Closed

1/1 New Years Day- Closed

All donors are asked to wear a mask throughout the donation process.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

