Qualcomm Claims Unabated Growth Without Apple Which Aims Towards Self Sufficiency By 2023

By Anusuya Lahiri
 6 days ago
Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) claimed to supply only 20% of the modem chips to connect Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone wireless...

techgig.com

Qualcomm claims to beat Apple M1 with its next-gen chipsets

Qualcomm plans to compete with Apple in 2023 using its next-generation semiconductors. In addition, the chipmaker is enlisting the help of a group of ex-Apple developers to develop new chips for. Windows. PCs that can match the performance of M-series chips. Qualcomm, a California-based chipmaker, has been attempting to catch...
TECHNOLOGY
WebProNews

Qualcomm Expects to Lose Majority of Apple Business by 2023

Qualcomm has said it plans to lose the majority of its Apple business by 2023, as the Cupertino company switches to its own modem chips for the iPhone. Apple and Qualcomm have had a contentious relationship, leading to a protracted legal battle. Despite eventually coming to terms, Apple has continued to work on its own cellular modems in an effort to rid itself of Qualcomm’s licensing terms.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Tesla or a 50/50 Split of Lucid and Rivian?

Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid are the three most valuable U.S. automakers. Tesla’s business and growth have never been better. Lucid's initial product has won high praise, and Rivian has some unique advantages. Veteran electric-car stock investors have spent years with limited options. Sure, there have been raw-material plays like lithium...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

GlobalFoundries Is At The Right Place, At The Right Time, BofA Says

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) is well-positioned with only a 10% share of an addressable market opportunity estimated at $70 billion, across smartphone devices, IoT, automotive and data center, according to BofA Securities. The GlobalFoundries Analyst: Vivek Arya initiated coverage of GlobalFoundries with a Buy rating and a price target of $88.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Uber Technologies Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) we detected 37 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35.14% of the investors opened...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Is More Trouble Brewing For Alibaba, Its Tech Counterparts? Beijing Reportedly Considers Data Tax

After last weekend's regulatory action on Chinese tech behemoths, more trouble appears to be brewing on their horizon. What Happened: As Chinese President Xi Jinping furthers his "common prosperity" agenda that seeks equitable sharing of wealth, it has emerged that China could impose a "data tax" on platform developers, including big internet companies, the Nikkei reported.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Is This The Lidar Company Apple Will Use For Apple Car?

Technology giant Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) continues to push further with its ambitions to enter the automotive market. The company plans on pursuing vehicles, with a heavy focus on autonomous driving. One stock could have an inside track at becoming a supplier for Apple vehicles. What Happened: Talks of Apple...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

360 DigiTech Earns 'Survivor' Title After Latest Regulatory Wave

360 DigiTech has reported strong third-quarter results, with both turnover and net income posting solid gains. Investment banks are optimistic on the company, with Morgan Stanley raising its target price to $54 – nearly double the current share price. By Fai Pui. Following Beijing’s determination to clean up China’s fintech...
MARKETS
Benzinga

AmpliTech To Acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials

AmpliTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) agreed to acquire the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc for $8 million in cash, plus $1.5 million in escrow and 0.19 million shares. Spectrum is a specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, California. Spectrum provides a powerful distribution platform...
SAN JOSE, CA
notebookcheck.net

Self-driving Apple Car takes a major step towards launching with completion of its custom SoC design work

Apple has long prided itself on being able to create solutions for challenging problems in tech and then making them user accessible. And you can bet that if there is a singular motivating force behind the development of its Apple Car, it will be to solve a problem that hasn’t been solved to date. That challenge? To create a car that is fully autonomous, and be the first to do it.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

