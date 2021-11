Prices for just about everything continued to surge in the U.S. in October, with inflation increasing year-over-year more than it has in 30 years. The consumer price index, which measures changes in how much Americans pay for certain goods and services, rose 0.9% in October, the Labor Department reported Wednesday, driven largely by increases in energy, shelter and food, among other categories. Year-over-year, prices increased 6.2% from a year ago, the most since December 1990.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO