Animals

‘Megaspider’ that can bite through human fingernail found in park

By Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spider was described in the release as “what nightmares are made of.”. “In my 30-plus years at the park, I have never seen a funnel web spider this big,” Michael Tate, Australian Reptile Park education officer, said in the release. “We are really keen to find out where she came...

wbrc.com

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
ANIMALS
WSET

Deadly parasite that enters body through bare feet hits Texas community

RANCHO VISTA, Texas (WOAI) - A Texas community is dealing with a deadly intestinal parasite also known by its scientific name, Strongyloides. It inhabits the guts of humans and other animals and excretes larvae during defecation. According to The Guardian, about 16 residents in Rancho Vista, were notified that they...
HEALTH
KSAT 12

Tallest, rarest birds in North America are being spotted in Texas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – Whooping cranes are the tallest and rarest birds in North America and they’re returning to Texas as they migrate through the state. The birds were first spotted on Friday at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. There is currently an estimated population of around 506 birds, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife officials.
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
Myhighplains.com

Dinner on the patio? First, hold the stench

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Parts of downtown Des Moines have been so transformed in the past decade by new apartments, trendy shops and microbreweries, it’s sometimes hard to reconcile the present with the not-so-distant past. But one strong reminder of the city’s heritage remains: the stench. A pungent smell...
DES MOINES, IA
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Tate
Oxford Leader

Turkeys trot through park

A total of 88 people participated in the annual Turkey Trot – running five kilometers, or walking two – at Seymour Lake Township Park on Saturday, Nov. 6. The event was organized by Oxford Township Parks and Rec., and sponsored by Oxford Meijer and Agent Liz Scott of Community Insurance Center.
PETS
Bangor Daily News

A very strange looking Maine moose was caught on camera

Registered Maine Guide Larry Gooding spends a lot of time outdoors. Occasionally, the owner of Gooding Guide Service in Shirley sees something surprising in his travels while riding the roads, scouting for hunts or guiding clients in and around Piscataquis County. Such was the case recently when Gooding spotted a...
MAINE STATE
Only In Connecticut

The Longest Elevated Canopy Walk In Connecticut Can Be Found At Empower Adventure Park

Feel like you’ve done just about everything there is to do in Connecticut? We’ve got a real adventure for you! Empower Adventure Park in South Windsor has all kinds of fun activities that will let you get a bird’s eye view from up in the trees. The park is spread out over nine acres of […] The post The Longest Elevated Canopy Walk In Connecticut Can Be Found At Empower Adventure Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
madison

'Megaspider' is biggest of its kind we've ever seen, Australian reptile park says

A massive funnel-web spider with fangs capable of piercing human fingernails has been donated to an antivenom program in Australia, sparking an appeal for its anonymous donor to come forward. Nicknamed "Megaspider," the arachnid measures 8 centimeters (about 3 inches) foot to foot, with fangs 2 centimeters (about 0.8 inches)...
ANIMALS
HuffingtonPost

Leopard Cub Runs For Its Life From Hyena And A Tall Savior Emerges

When a leopard cub got chased by a hungry hyena in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, it looked like curtains. (Watch the video below.) The cub was left alone by its mother in a bush at South Africa’s Kruger National Park and got sniffed out by the hyena, which sprinted at its desperate prey in a video posted by Latest Sightings on Tuesday.
ANIMALS
Kirsty Kendall

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.
94.9 HOM

Are Maine Coon Cats Really Half Raccoon?

Most states have official flags, official trees & flowers and even birds, but not many can call a breed of cat their own. Maine however does have this distinction. It is the first cat breed to originate in America and also the breed to win America’s first cat show. If...
ANIMALS
leedaily.com

Bear Licks Woman as She Browses Tiktok in Terrifying Encounter

Have you ever had a terrifying encounter with a wild animal and that too in your yard?. Sounds like an absurd thing to happen to someone in their yard but if you think this is too bizarre and cannot happen, you’re in for a run because Melanie Porter has shared her terrifying story and it is everything you wouldn’t expect could ever happen to you.
ANIMALS
94.9 KYSS FM

Strange Creature – An Idaho Hunter Bags a Bizarre Unicorn Elk

Growing up, I would always hear stories of a group of "little people" who lived in certain areas of the National Forest. The stories would describe them almost like a community of leprechauns. Mischievous creatures that would steal your elk or deer, if you shot one. They lived in an area of the timber that we would call the "Enchanted Forest." We called it this because it was a part of the mountain that had an unusual vibe, and weirdly shaped trees. Almost as if that part of the mountain was a natural vortex. Now, I cannot say I ever witnessed these "little people," but it is definitely strange when you are hiking through that portion of the mountain. Granted it is all part of a legend that people share in other places and different forests all over the world.
IDAHO STATE

