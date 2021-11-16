Fillmore advocates call for local control and reopening of Fillmore Heritage Center

Constructed in 1903, the impressive Colonial Revival home at 516 West Amerige Avenue was originally situated in the 100 block of West Commonwealth Avenue and then moved to its current location in 1923. After World War II, all the spectacular Victorian-styled homes along West Commonwealth, the town’s major thoroughfare, were demolished to make way for commercial developments. The dwelling’s move saved it from destruction. It remains an outstanding example of an early, first-generation Colonial Revival home, one of the best preserved in Fullerton. The Russell House was so distinctive when built that it was featured in an article on Fullerton homes in the January 2, 1904 issue of the Fullerton News.

