Study: Marijuana use during pregnancy linked to aggression, anxiety in children

By CNN staff
WDAM-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) – Pregnant women who use marijuana may be making their children more susceptible to aggression and anxiety. That conclusion comes from researchers of a new study by Mount Sinai’s...

Merced Sun-Star

What happens if you use marijuana while pregnant? Study finds altered behavior in kids

People who use marijuana while pregnant may predispose their children to mental health and behavioral problems that could leave lasting impacts, according to a new study. Research on 322 parent-child pairs revealed children whose parents used cannabis during pregnancy — measured by the number of joints smoked per day — were more anxious, aggressive and hyperactive during early childhood than kids of non-cannabis users.
TheConversationAU

Studies suggest no causal link between young children's screen time and later symptoms of inattention and hyperactivity

The possibility that screen time during early childhood could cause poorer attention later in a child’s life is a major concern for both parents and researchers. Earlier studies have suggested links between preschoolers’ screen time and difficulties with attention. But there is by no means consensus among the research community that such a relationship exists, and there have been conflicting results. Two studies based on data from the Growing Up in New Zealand (GUiNZ) longitudinal cohort study may shed some new light on the issue, in the context of interactive media on offer for young children today. The first study examined...
MedicalXpress

Depression and anxiety worsened during the pandemic, putting patients at higher heart disease risk, study finds

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only affected the physical health of millions of Americans, but it's also taken a toll on the country's mental health. A new study by researchers at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City finds that depression remained common during the pandemic and worsened for some patients leading to increased visits to the emergency department for treatment of anxiety and chest pain.
CBS Boston

‘There’s Something Neurological Going On,’ COVID Could Cause Depression And Anxiety, Researchers Say

WALTHAM (CBS) – “I slept for basically two weeks straight.” That was a symptom Hailey Cray expected when she got the coronavirus last December. “Going up the stairs here, it took everything. I would stop halfway up and have to take a deep breath,” she told WBZ-TV. She also expected a loss of smell and taste, which did impact her. In fact, she still doesn’t have it back fully, something the 23-year-old says has been a significant source of frustration for someone who loves to cook. But what she did not expect was a significant and long-term worsening of her depression and anxiety. “Just...
NBC Chicago

Research Links COVID-19 in Pregnancy With Stillbirths

Pregnant women with COVID-19 face increased chances for stillbirths compared with uninfected women, and that risk spiked to four times higher after the delta variant emerged, new government data show. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report Friday that examined 1.2 million deliveries in 736 hospitals...
Cornell University

Cannabis use disorder during pregnancy on the rise

As more states legalize cannabis for medical or recreational purposes, its use during pregnancy is increasing – along with the potential for abuse or dependence. A new study, co-led by researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University, has captured the magnitude and issues related to cannabis use disorders during pregnancy by examining diagnostic codes for more than 20 million U.S. hospital discharges. Most of those hospitalizations were for childbirth.
asapland.com

Benefits of Watermelon During Pregnancy

Watermelons are truly tropical fruit. They can be grown in most places where they have warm climates. The watermelon plant is a member of the cucurbit family, cousins to both pumpkins and squash. Watermelons grow on vines much like their cousins, but unlike their cousins, watermelons do not require pollination from bees or other insects.
healthing.ca

Using cannabis during pregnancy may predispose babies to stress susceptibility and anxiety

In a study examining 322 mother-child pairs, children of cannabis-using mothers showed higher anxiety, aggression, hyperactivity and levels of the stress hormone cortisol. New York researchers suggest pregnant women who use cannabis, perhaps to relieve their stress and anxiety, may inadvertently be predisposing their babies to those two conditions. Investigators...
womensmentalhealth.org

Essential Reads: The Use of Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs During Pregnancy

It is estimated that up to 95% of women experience some type of sleep disturbance during pregnancy. While for many women the insomnia is relatively benign and may respond to simple interventions, other women experience more severe insomnia which has a significant impact on their quality of life and ability to function. Sedative-hypnotic agents, such as Ambien (zolpidem), are commonly used for the short-term treatment of insomnia, and are frequently prescribed to pregnant women. However, information regarding the reproductive safety of these medications has been relatively sparse.
verywellfamily.com

Study Shows Further Evidence That COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe During Pregnancy

Researchers in Norway found no evidence of a higher risk of miscarriage after COVID-19 vaccination. Experts hope the new findings will reassure pregnant people who have been concerned about the safety of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. The CDC recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for pre-pregnant, pregnant, or breastfeeding people at any...
