Study: Marijuana use during pregnancy linked to aggression, anxiety in children

It is estimated that up to 95% of women experience some type of sleep disturbance during pregnancy. While for many women the insomnia is relatively benign and may respond to simple interventions, other women experience more severe insomnia which has a significant impact on their quality of life and ability to function. Sedative-hypnotic agents, such as Ambien (zolpidem), are commonly used for the short-term treatment of insomnia, and are frequently prescribed to pregnant women. However, information regarding the reproductive safety of these medications has been relatively sparse.
