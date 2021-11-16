On Holding AG (ONON) PT Raised to $51 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jefferies analyst Samad Samana raised the price target on NICE Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: NICE) to $350.00 (from $335.00) after 3Q's revenue of $494.4M beat consensus of $465.7M. Product revenue drove ~70% of the beat at $67.2M vs. expectations for $45.7M. Cloud revs of $262.4M contributed the other ~30%. Services revs of $164.8M were a touch light.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO