Stocks

On Holding AG (ONON) PT Raised to $51 at Stifel, Following Earnings

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy raised the price target on On Holding...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Stifel Upgrades Kimco (KIM) to Buy

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak upgraded Kimco (NYSE: KIM) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Brady Corp. (BRC) Misses Q1 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Brady Corp. (NYSE: BRC) reported Q1 EPS of $0.72, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.73. Revenue for the quarter came in at $321.48 million versus the consensus estimate of $313.79 million. GUIDANCE:. Brady Corp. sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MAXIMUS (MMS) Tops Q4 EPS by 21c, Offers FY22 Guidance

MAXIMUS (NYSE: MMS) reported Q4 EPS of $1.08, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.11 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. GUIDANCE:. MAXIMUS sees FY2022 EPS of $5.07-$5.37, versus the consensus of $4.45. MAXIMUS sees FY2022 revenue of $4.4-4.6...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Starts Informatica (INFA) at Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow initiates coverage on Informatica (NYSE: INFA) with a Neutral rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NICE Systems Ltd (NICE) PT Raised to $350 at Jefferies As Guidance Rises More than Upside

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jefferies analyst Samad Samana raised the price target on NICE Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: NICE) to $350.00 (from $335.00) after 3Q's revenue of $494.4M beat consensus of $465.7M. Product revenue drove ~70% of the beat at $67.2M vs. expectations for $45.7M. Cloud revs of $262.4M contributed the other ~30%. Services revs of $164.8M were a touch light.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Upgrades Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Benjamin M. Theurer upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE: FMX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Roth Capital Downgrades Aspen Group (ASPU) to Neutral

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi downgraded Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Field Trip Health Ltd. (FTRP) PT Raised to $25 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio raised the price target on Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTRP) to $25.00 (from $20.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Downgrades Progyny (PGNY) to Neutral

Citi analyst Stephanie Demko downgraded Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Upgrades Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia upgraded Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Northland Capital Markets Starts Arteris, Inc (AIP) at Outperform

Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard initiates coverage on Arteris, Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) with an Outperform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Buy

BofA Securities upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) from Underperform to Buy.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Rosenblatt Starts Arteris, Inc (AIP) at Buy

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann initiates coverage on Arteris, Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Tops Q1 EPS by 7c, Offers Q2 and FY Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) reported Q1 EPS of $1.64, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $1.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion. GUIDANCE:. Palo Alto...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Reinstates Aemetis (AMTX) at Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta reinstates coverage on Aemetis (: AMTX) with a Outperform rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Jessica Fye upgraded Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

