On Holding AG (ONON) PT Raised to $51 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak upgraded Kimco (NYSE: KIM) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Brady Corp. (NYSE: BRC) reported Q1 EPS of $0.72, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.73. Revenue for the quarter came in at $321.48 million versus the consensus estimate of $313.79 million. GUIDANCE:. Brady Corp. sees...
MAXIMUS (NYSE: MMS) reported Q4 EPS of $1.08, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.11 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. GUIDANCE:. MAXIMUS sees FY2022 EPS of $5.07-$5.37, versus the consensus of $4.45. MAXIMUS sees FY2022 revenue of $4.4-4.6...
Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow initiates coverage on Informatica (NYSE: INFA) with a Neutral rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jefferies analyst Samad Samana raised the price target on NICE Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: NICE) to $350.00 (from $335.00) after 3Q's revenue of $494.4M beat consensus of $465.7M. Product revenue drove ~70% of the beat at $67.2M vs. expectations for $45.7M. Cloud revs of $262.4M contributed the other ~30%. Services revs of $164.8M were a touch light.
Barclays analyst Benjamin M. Theurer upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE: FMX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) November weekly 24 straddle priced for a move of +/- 12% into the expected release of quarter results on November 23.
Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi downgraded Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio raised the price target on Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTRP) to $25.00 (from $20.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Shares of GlobalFounderies (NASDAQ: GFS) are up nearly 5% in pre-open Monday after the majority of Street analysts weighed in ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dole reiterated a Buy rating and $60.00 price target on Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) after hosting virtual ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Citi analyst Stephanie Demko downgraded Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Barclays analyst Saket Kalia upgraded Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard initiates coverage on Arteris, Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) with an Outperform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BofA Securities upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) from Underperform to Buy.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann initiates coverage on Arteris, Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) reported Q1 EPS of $1.64, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $1.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion. GUIDANCE:. Palo Alto...
Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta reinstates coverage on Aemetis (: AMTX) with a Outperform rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
JPMorgan analyst Jessica Fye upgraded Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0