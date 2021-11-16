ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dionne Warwick tells Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift's scarf: 'I will pay the cost of postage'

By Megan Armstrong
 6 days ago
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Necessary context: "All Too Well" was originally a track on Taylor Swift's 2012 "Red" album, and it has long been believed to chronicle the painful aftermath of her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal. The song's intro features a now-famous line, "I left my scarf at your sister's house / And you've still got it in your drawer, even now."

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jake's sister, was even asked about the missing scarf in September 2017.

"All Too Well" and the scarf infiltrated mainstream pop culture once again when Swift dropped "Red (Taylor's Version)," her second rerecorded album of the year, last Friday that housed "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)."

There was a short film, directed and written by Swift, and the scarf plays as integral a role as Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink.

Back then, last December, Warwick was addressing the controversial sale of Swift's Big Machine masters, which is what prompted her to rerecord and release "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)" this year. The 11-time Grammy winner will continue to rerecord her old albums until she owns her catalog.

