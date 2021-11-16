Mahoning Twp. hears issues over speed study, dumping

PUBLIC NOTICE Public Hearing Notice 281 James D. Nabors Drive Council Chambers of the Municipal Complex Tuesday, December 7, 2021 The City of Alexander City will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss State Revolving Funds (SRF) and the proposed application that the City plans to submit to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for funding consideration. All citizens are encouraged to attend and voice if he/she is for or against the topic. The Engineering Information Documentation pertaining to this project is available in the City Clerk's office for review Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you or someone attending have a disability which may require special services, materials or assistance or need further information, please contact Amanda F. Thomas, City Clerk, at (256) 329-6700. Amanda F. Thomas, CMC City Clerk Alexander City Outlook: Nov. 10, 17, 24 and Dec. 1, 2021 HEARING.

ALEXANDER CITY, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO