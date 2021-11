After eight terms and nearly five decades in office, U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is retiring. Vermont’s senior senator announced his decision during a press conference at the Statehouse Monday morning, in the same room where he announced his first Senate campaign as a 33-year-old Chittenden County state’s attorney in March 1974. In attendance Monday were numerous reporters and supporters, and at his side was his wife, Marcelle Leahy.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO