Obituaries

In Memoriam: Emily Claire Nelson Greer

Fairfax Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Claire Nelson Greer of Vienna died Nov. 6, 2021, just 20 days shy of her 26th birthday. The cause of death is pending. She was a graduate of Forest Park High School and earned an Associate’s Degree from Northern Virginia Community College. Emily was described by family and...

www.fairfaxtimes.com

thenewjournalandguide.com

In Memoriam: DR. VIVIAN A. ANDERSON | 1947-2021

Dr. Vivian Anderson was a child of God, never ashamed of the gospel of Jesus Christ. I could talk about her many accomplishments and education; she graduated from American College of Theology Master of Divinity (M.Div.). Ph.D Norfolk State University and the American Integrated Medical Association Bachelor of Science (BS) Sociology and Education.
NORFOLK, VA
chagrinvalleytoday.com

In Memoriam – 11/11/2021

Peter Andrew Davet, age 75, of Chagrin Falls, beloved husband of Susan (nee Pendleton) for 55 years; loving father of Paul (Dawn), Brian (Cynthia), Andrew (Ashlie), and Anne (David) Proano; dearest grandfather of Natalie, Paul, Joseph, Christopher, Maria, Jonathan, Theresa, Patrick, Matthew, Grace, and Evan; brother of Donna Lapeyre, George, Edward, Richard (deceased), and Paul (deceased). Peter , a devout Catholic and great family man, was and always will be deeply loved and missed by his family. A visitation was held at the St. John Funeral Home in Bainbridge Twp., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Holy Angels on Monday, Nov. 8. Burial was at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
bosquecountyblast.com

In Memoriam: Ray Damion Fry

Ray Damion Fry, 96, of Clifton passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Clifton. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Cemetery, Killeen. Rosary will be recited at 6:30 P.M. Monday, November 22, 2021 at Clifton Funeral Home.
CLIFTON, TX
hillcityprevailernews.com

Robert Nelson

Our dad, Robert William “Bob” Nelson, cruised the hallways of the nursing home one last time, just after midnight Oct. 31, 2021, teasing the nurses as usual, then laid down and went to sleep for the last time. While we regret not getting to say goodbye, we know this passing was a blessing for a man who would rather be walking in the woods than roaming the hallways.
HILL CITY, SD
theithacan.org

Emily Guderian

We need more kindness during one of the hardest times of our lives — over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. My schedule is full to the max, with barely any time to breathe, but after a year in my pajamas, I would not have it any other way. What...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
bosquecountyblast.com

In Memoriam: William “Bill” Dansby

William “Bill” Dansby, 66, of Clifton passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Clifton Memorial Park. To leave a message of condolences for the family, send flowers, or view the full obituary, click here. Arthur DeVitalis has...
CLIFTON, TX
New Jersey Globe

In Memoriam: Judge Anthony Mautone dies at 78

Anthony R. Mautone, a highly respected former U.S. Magistrate Court Judge who was a storied Assistant Essex County Prosecutor in the 1960s and 1970s, died on October 23 after a brief illness. He was 78. Mautone joined the prosecutor’s office in 19668, working under the legendary Joseph Lordi, headed the homicide division where he tried nearly all of Essex County’s major murder cases, and later served as First Assistant Prosecutor. He again came to prominence in 2020 when he became the sentencing judge in the government’s prosecution of Bruce Springsteen on charges that he consumed alcohol in a federal recreation area. Springsteen was fined $540. Mautone is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith, his three children, and seven granddaughters.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Norfolk Daily News

Darrell and Claire Hoffman

Darrell and Claire Hoffman’s family invite you to join them in a card shower to honor their 70th wedding anniversary. Cards can be sent to 5034 Boca Chica Lot 12, Brownsville, TX 78521. No gifts please. Darrell and Claire were married Nov. 29, 1951, in St. Ludger’s Catholic Church in...
PLAINVIEW, NE
CBS Minnesota

4 Missing St. Anthony Siblings Found

Originally published Nov. 20, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –The four siblings who left their home on Friday evening were found Saturday, St. Anthony Village Police say. Joshua Vanderslice, 16, Rose Vanderslice, 12, Katelyn Crosser, 12, and Rosalina Crosser, 12 left their home on foot around 5 p.m. Friday. They were found on Saturday around noon, according to police.   More On WCCO.com: 5 Dead, 40 Injured When SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade In Wisconsin 4 Missing St. Anthony Siblings Found Woman Shot In West St. Paul Menards Parking Lot Crowds Protest Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict In Downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ramapo.edu

Emily Moore

“I have always been grateful for my experiences at Ramapo College. As I get further from graduation, I find that I am becoming even more grateful. The skills that I learned at Ramapo about how to think critically and express myself have lead to my confidence in my teaching career. American Studies classes focused heavily on using culture, literature and art to learn about the historic context in which they were created. I use this mentality daily in my own classroom to help engage my students.
MAHWAH, NJ
University at Buffalo Reporter

In Memoriam: Carol S. Pierce, PhD

Carol S. Pierce, PhD, the second chair of the Department of Medical Technology, died Nov. 1 in Lockport, New York, at the age of 83. She began her professional career at the University at Buffalo, joining the faculty in 1979 and continuing to teach parasitology as a part-time professor until 2015.
LOCKPORT, NY
CBS Minnesota

No Charges In Olivia Police Shooting Of Ricardo Torres, Jr.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police Officer Aaron Clouse will not be charged in the shooting death of Ricardo Torres, Jr. this summer in Olivia, the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Clouse shot Torres in the early hours of the fourth of July, in an alley near the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue North. Torres, 32, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Attorney Patrick McDermott ruled the shooting to be justified. McDermott wrote that around 2:20 a.m., Clouse was mounting a trail camera in the alley when he yelled “shots fired” on the radio and asked for assistance....
OLIVIA, MN
wwoz.org

In Memoriam: Lois Andrews Nelson

Lois Andrews passed away on Nov. 10, 2021, in her home surrounded by her family in New Orleans, La. She was 69 years old. Lois was a 6th Ward cultural icon; born into the culture, bearing the culture, birthing the culture, and reviving the culture. She was everybody’s aunt and she was Queen of the Tremé. She started second-lining at age 4 and accepted Christ at age 8.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
custercountychronicle.com

New Jersey Globe

In Memoriam

Newton Jones Burkett, Jr., a civil rights activist and former member of the Elizabeth Board of Education, died on November 3. He was 83. Burkett had been vice president of The Money Store, made famous by Hall of Famer Phil Rizzuto’s TV commercials. He was a founding member of the Elizabeth Branch of the NAACP and the Union County chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. Burkett lost his bid for a second term on the school board in 1996 after asking that Columbus Day be removed from the school holiday calendar. His son, N.J. Burkett, is a reporter for WABC-TV.
ELIZABETH, NJ

