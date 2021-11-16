In Memoriam: Emily Claire Nelson Greer

Peter Andrew Davet, age 75, of Chagrin Falls, beloved husband of Susan (nee Pendleton) for 55 years; loving father of Paul (Dawn), Brian (Cynthia), Andrew (Ashlie), and Anne (David) Proano; dearest grandfather of Natalie, Paul, Joseph, Christopher, Maria, Jonathan, Theresa, Patrick, Matthew, Grace, and Evan; brother of Donna Lapeyre, George, Edward, Richard (deceased), and Paul (deceased). Peter , a devout Catholic and great family man, was and always will be deeply loved and missed by his family. A visitation was held at the St. John Funeral Home in Bainbridge Twp., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Holy Angels on Monday, Nov. 8. Burial was at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.
Comments / 0