In Memoriam: Emily Claire Nelson Greer

Anthony R. Mautone, a highly respected former U.S. Magistrate Court Judge who was a storied Assistant Essex County Prosecutor in the 1960s and 1970s, died on October 23 after a brief illness. He was 78. Mautone joined the prosecutor’s office in 19668, working under the legendary Joseph Lordi, headed the homicide division where he tried nearly all of Essex County’s major murder cases, and later served as First Assistant Prosecutor. He again came to prominence in 2020 when he became the sentencing judge in the government’s prosecution of Bruce Springsteen on charges that he consumed alcohol in a federal recreation area. Springsteen was fined $540. Mautone is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith, his three children, and seven granddaughters.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO