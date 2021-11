We have reached the part of the battle between the brothers Morris and Jokic where one side lashes out against the media. Monday night’s Heat-Nuggets game featured a brouhaha in which Markieff Morris took a cheap shot at Nikola Jokic, who responded with a much more forceful cheap shot. Morris’ twin brother Marcus, a forward on the Clippers, was getting called out by Jokic’s brothers, Nemanja and Strahinja, who attend every Nuggets game and have been billed essentially as characters from a pulp film. One Denver radio host says they have already bought tickets to Nuggets-Heat in Miami at the end of this month.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO