Top Playlist Curator Ned Monahan Leaving Spotify

Song: “On The Floor” – Swim Deep, Phoebe Green. After taking a two-year hiatus, the Birmingham natives teamed up with fellow Brit, Phoebe Green, to encapsulate the beauty of escapism once more. “I wanna pretend / We could be something / We could be nothing at all,” Green and Swim Deep frontman, Austin Williams, croon together on the pensive track. Both artists have a voice reminiscent of melting cotton candy, soft and sweet, and there is a certain gentleness in the production of the track with a wistful bassline peeking through. It can be terrifying to have no clarity in life, and especially in one’s identity – yet the duo shows on this track that the emptiness of conviction can give room to fantasize — which is the most beautiful thing we can do as humans.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO