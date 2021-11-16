ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration expected to purchase 10 million courses of Pfizer COVID-19 pill – WaPo

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to...

Federal Government Secures 10 Million Courses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Medicine

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden Administration announced it recently secured 10 million treatment courses of Pfizer’s promising COVID-19 oral antiviral drug, contingent on emergency use authorization (EUA) or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The investigational drug, Paxlovid, is being developed to treat non-hospitalized, symptomatic adults diagnosed...
Biden nominates Powell for new term heading Fed: W.House

US President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve Chair, allowing him to continue his role overseeing the economy's recovery from Covid-19. The president had faced calls from progressive members of his Democratic Party to replace Powell, a Republican, with a more liberal candidate like Fed Governor Lael Brainard, but the White House announced she would serve alongside Powell as vice chair.
Paxlovid: US buys millions of Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pills

NEW YORK - With Americans still waiting for regulators to greenlight Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pill, the Biden administration moved to secure millions of doses for patients. Pfizer announced Friday that the White House purchased 10 million treatment courses of its investigational COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate Paxlovid. The pill won’t be...
Biden says U.S. considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, President Joe Biden said on Thursday. “Something we’re considering,” Biden said when asked if the United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics as he sat down for a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Pfizer files for U.S. authorization of COVID-19 pill

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it is seeking U.S. authorization of its experimental antiviral COVID-19 pill that cut the chance of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of severe disease by 89% in a clinical trial. Pfizer said it completed submission of its application for...
Japan to pay $1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of Merck’s COVID-19 pill

(Reuters) -Merck & Co Inc and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said on Wednesday the Japanese government will pay about $1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of their COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir. Countries have rushed to sign deals to buy molnupiravir, since data last month showed that when given early in the...
Biden to nominate Powell to continue as Fed chair

President Joe Biden announced Monday that he's nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell's stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed's ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market.
Newly-elected GOP Lt. Governor of Virginia makes bizarre deflection about DNA when asked Covid vaccine status

Winsome Sears, who was recently elected lieutenant governor of Virginia, has declined to confirm if she has been vaccinated against Covid-19.Lt Governor Sears was asked by CNN host Dana Bash during an interview on Sunday morning whether she was vaccinated against Covid-19.The lieutenant governor-elect refused to answer directly. Instead, she went off on a bizarre tangent alleging that such questions were a “slippery slop[e]” leading to questions about her “DNA”. She said: “And so we understand this, this thing about slippery slopes. The minute that I start telling you about my vaccine status, we're gonna be down the bottom...
PolitiFact gives Jen Psaki 'false' rating over claim 'no economist' believes Biden agenda will fuel inflation

PolitiFact is pushing back against White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about her claim painting a rosier picture about President Biden's spending agenda among economists. During a press briefing last week, Psaki rejected concerns that Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill would contribute to the ongoing inflation crisis, telling reporters, "no economist out there is projecting that this will have a negative impact on inflation."
GOP embraces natural immunity as substitute for vaccines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republicans fighting President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandates are wielding a new weapon against the White House rules: natural immunity. They contend that people who have recovered from the virus have enough immunity and antibodies to not need COVID-19 vaccines, and the concept has been invoked by Republicans as a sort […]
Rittenhouse acquittal tightens the political vise for Biden

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of whom were already stewing over Biden’s inability to land police reform and voting rights legislation — and Republicans looking to use the Rittenhouse case to exploit the national divide over matters of grievance and race.
Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of […]
