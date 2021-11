Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is among those praising the signing of the Federal Infrastructure Bill by President Joe Biden November15. The Democrat says the funding Broome will get under the initiative will not only fix roads and bridges but bring broadband internet service to every corner of the county. Garnar says Broome will also be able to do long-delayed updates in the water and sewer systems and continue its move toward converting its public transportation system to electric-power.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO