ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Funding Rates Fall Below Zero In Market Sentiment Reset

By Hououin Kyouma
NEWSBTC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, funding rates fell below zero in a market sentiment reset as Bitcoin’s price declined following its new all-time high. Bitcoin Funding Rates Briefly Fell Below Zero Yesterday. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the funding rates have plummeted following a spike around when BTC made...

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Whale Wallet Containing 1,299 BTC Activates After Eight Years

A bitcoin whale wallet has been reactivated after almost a decade of dormancy. Wallets being reactivated after long periods of dormancy are no longer new to the market at this point. These whale wallets usually carry tens of millions to hundreds of millions worth of BTC by the time the owners of the wallet reactivate them. Bitcoins like these were acquired at very low prices but the market uptrend in the past couple of years has turned what were initially thousands of dollars into millions.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Starts Fresh Decrease, Why BTC Could Test $55k

Bitcoin failed to clear the $60,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is moving lower, and it could extend losses towards $55,000 in the near term. Bitcoin struggled to recover above the $60,000 and $60,500 resistance levels. The price is now trading below $58,500 and the 100 hourly simple...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

TA: Ethereum Trims Gains, Why This Level Is The Key For Fresh Increase

Ethereum failed to clear $4,400 and started a fresh decline against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above $4,120 to start a fresh increase in the near term. Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $4,440 resistance zone. The price is now trading below $4,250 and the 100 hourly simple...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Sentiment#Arcane Research#Btc#Ath
cryptopolitan.com

Bearish sentiments thicken as Bitcoin dropped to $56.9k

Bitcoin traders are now at their most bearish level, following the decline in BTC to $56.9k. The entire market is down by over 2%, without liquidation reaching $223 million within the last 24 hours. Since November 18, the largest cryptocurrency has been trading below $60,000. But earlier today, the price...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? My 3 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

Despite its popularity, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility. More institutions are diversifying into cryptocurrency. Over the past year, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has skyrocketed 68,000,000%, growing at a pace that could turn relatively small sums of money into millions of dollars. While impressive, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility, and those gains have been driven by nothing more than hype. That leaves a big hole in the long-term investment thesis, especially when other cryptocurrencies have seen mainstream adoption.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

High-performance Exchange Bit.com Enhances Trading Experience and Utility with Industry-Leading Unified Margin Account

New functionality improves operational and margin efficiency by allowing users to trade various products in one account. Singapore — 17 November 2021 — Bit.com, a secure, high-performance cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of its Unified Margin (UM) account, an upgraded trading and risk management system adopting a single account solution. With a UM account, Bit.com users can optimally trade spot, margin, perpetual, futures, and options using the same account without the need to transfer funds between multiple accounts.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

200k Ethereum Flows Into Exchanges, More Downside Ahead?

According to on-chain data, around 200k ETH entered exchanges yesterday, a sign that Ethereum might face more downside soon. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, more than 200k ETH entered exchange wallets yesterday. At the current rate, this amount is worth about $839 million. The relevant on-chain indicator here...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
MarketWatch

Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent $883M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $883,169,565.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1qv4r4kjagvvy3cym2cq7u52q99x6059g8aqyk84. $883 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 34KgjhtE7gSjakBGNjiEPVYYqCtDnvMAm6. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Jack Dorsey’s TBD Presents Whitepaper For Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange

The first product of the Bitcoin-focused TBD will be tbDEX. A decentralized exchange that they deem “A Liquidity Protocol” in the recently released whitepaper. The Bitcoin network is permissionless, anyone with an Internet connection can jump in at any time. However, the Fiat world we live in is not. The banking system has endless requirements for participation, and those leave a high percentage of the population bankless and vulnerable. “We believe that the economy should be inclusive. We need to build on-ramps to this future where everyone can access and participate in the economy,” says TBD in the post that announces tbDEX.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

What Is Market Sentiment and How Is It Measured?

Market sentiment is the average sentiment toward a market or stock. If the stock or market is trending up and seems like it will continue, the sentiment is considered bullish. If it is trending down, the sentiment is considered bearish. Market sentiment is a widely used concept among short-term traders....
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Snowdog (SDOG) Crypto Price Prediction: Next Crypto to Explode?

If you have been looking for the next meme crypto to explode after Shiba coin, Snowdog (SDOG) might have caught your attention. What’s the Snowdog crypto price prediction? Is SDOG token a good investment?. Article continues below advertisement. With rising product prices and huge education loans to repay, many people...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Commodities Analyst Issues Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Warning, Says ‘The Sooner the Better’ for Altcoin Flush

A prominent market analyst is issuing a warning about popular dog-themed meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Bloomberg intelligence analyst Mike McGlone says the recent drops in the prices of SHIB and DOGE are a signal that investors are rotating away from speculative cryptocurrencies, something he believes would be better if it happened sooner rather than later.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy