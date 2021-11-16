ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: New York City employees accused of falsifying vaccine documents

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK CITY — Employees at two of New York City’s agencies are being investigated for fraudulent vaccination documents.

Employees at both the New York Fire Department and the Sanitation Department have been accused of submitting falsified proof of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the WABC reported.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio implemented a vaccine mandate for city workers, stating that anyone who does not comply with getting the vaccine must go on unpaid leave. That mandate went into effect Nov. 1.

New York City’s Department of Investigation said it has been made aware of the accusations, WNBC reported.

At the FDNY, there is also an investigation into the possible theft of blank cards from the agency’s Brooklyn headquarters, the New York Post reported. Those cards may have been used to falsify vaccine records, or were illegally sold.

At least 50 people have been suspended as part of the investigation.

©2021 Cox Media Group

