Vinovest provides users with access to investment grade, globally diversified wines that perform more consistently and reliably than gold or cryptocurrency. LOS ANGELES, CA — November 11th, 2021 — Vinovest, a digital platform democratizing access to the previously exclusive world of fine wine investing, today announces the release of its new iOS and Android apps, delivering the first mobile platform for investors to build, track and analyze their own fully-insured wine portfolios. As the world clamors for more choice and access to alternative investments (alts), Vinovest delivers access to an asset class traditionally available to less than 1% of all investors. The aggregate value of alts, $4.1 trillion in 2010, is projected to increase over 300%to $17.2 trillion, by 2025.

