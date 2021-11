A La Monte man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1994 Ford, driven by 66-year-old Daniel K. Stratton of La Monte, was on US 50 at Pleasant Green Road around 10:15 a.m., when Stratton suffered a medical episode, and the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a concrete culvert, became airborne and came to rest on the right side of the road.

