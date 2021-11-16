ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sports Radio Caller Ignores Getting Hit By Car To Talk About 76ers' Ben Simmons

By Ron Dicker
HuffingtonPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sports fan who phoned into a Philadelphia radio station was so focused on complaining about estranged 76ers star Ben Simmons that he shrugged off getting hit by a car while on the air. (Hear the audio below.) “James” was patched through when he was asked, “What’s on your...

