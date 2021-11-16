ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating suspicious device in downtown Las Vegas

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a suspicious device in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

According to police, it’s happening in the area of East Mesquite and North 8th.

Police say at “approximately 9:20 a.m., officers were conducting a person stop when they located the device.”

No other information is being released by police at this time and you are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation – check back for updates.

