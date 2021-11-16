In Jordan, to Grandmother’s House We Go

Travelers searching for personal enrichment are guaranteed to be moved by this Norwegian city’s jaw-dropping scenery and strong artistic community. Best known as the gateway to Norway’s majestic fjords, Bergen boasts easy access to some of the country’s most dramatic landscapes, including a picturesque harbor, lush hills, and rugged coastline dotted with charming islands. Whether you spend an afternoon hiking Mount Ulriken or join a kayaking voyage to see the 5,000-year-old Folgefonna glacier in nearby Hardangerfjord, you’ll soon understand why so many people have found inspiration and soul-stirring gratification in the quiet beauty of these wide open spaces. In fact, many of these nature-loving creative spirits have called Bergen home for generations, resulting in a thriving arts and culture scene. While away the hours at one of the city’s many top-notch museums, hunt for street art, book a ticket to hear one of the world’s oldest orchestras, and search for your own muse on a bike ride to the countryside villa of Norway’s most famous composer, Edvard Grieg.

LIFESTYLE ・ 24 DAYS AGO