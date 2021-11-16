PD: Intoxicated Boston man to face charges for urinating on passenger on MBTA bus

A 24-year-old Boston man will face charges for allegedly urinating on another passenger on Monday night.

Transit Police officers were called to 70 Mass. Ave in Cambridge just before 10 p.m. Monday for reports that a man was peed on by another passenger.

The passenger said he was traveling about an MBTA bus on Mass Ave when he noticed “a stream of liquid” running by his feet and passengers looking at him with their “eyes wide open.”

Officers identified and approached the suspect, who they say was a 24-year-old man from Boston. Police say he had no explanation for his actions and was so intoxicated, an ambulance was called to take him to the hospital.

Charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

