Prescott, AZ

Former head of nursing home gives up license

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
A former administrator for a Prescott nursing home that had a large COVID-19 outbreak early in the pandemic has surrendered his state license.

The Arizona Republic reports that Larry Michael Rasmussen didn’t appear for a licensing board's scheduled formal hearing Monday but that the board accepted his offer to surrender his license. More than 50 residents of Granite Creek Health and Rehabilitation contracted COVID-19 and at least 15 died after management made sick employees work.

The licensing board scheduled the hearing and subpoenaed Rasmussen after previously saying it didn’t have enough information to review his license and wanted to learn more about what happened at the home.

