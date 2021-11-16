ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Noah Clare Amber Alert canceled

By KGUN 9 On Your Side
 10 days ago
UPDATE: Tennessee authorities have canceled the AMBER Alert. Clare has been found safe.

Original story:

A Tennessee statewide AMBER Alert issued for Noah Clare has been extended to Arizona.

Noah and Jacob Clare may possibly be traveling in a Silver 2005 Subaru Legacy with TN TAG 42MY10, last seen in Arizona.

Noah may be wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket and black shoes and may be in the company of Jacob Clare.

Jacob Clare is wanted by Gallatin, TN Police Department for Aggravated Kidnapping and Custodial Interference. Clare is also wanted by Beaver Dam, KY Police Department for Kidnapping and Custodial Interference. Clare is 35-years-old, 6'7" tall, 200 lbs, has multiple tattoos on his left shoulder and arm and may be armed.

If you have seen Noah or Jacob Clare or have information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

