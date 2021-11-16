ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Notches six rushes Sunday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Benjamin recorded six carries for 22 yards, returned two kickoffs for 55 yards and failed to haul in his only target during Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Panthers. The Cardinals are...

www.cbssports.com

All Cardinals

Eno Benjamin on Second Season, First TD and More

Once carrying the rock for the Arizona State Sun Devils, running back Eno Benjamin was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, effectively living out every local kid's dream of playing for the two in-state squads. However, Benjamin's introduction into the NFL was nothing like the dream he envisioned. Benjamin was inactive...
NFL
houseofsparky.com

Eno Benjamin, Brandon Aiyuk both score in Cardinals-49ers game

Eno Benjamin and Brandon Aiyuk were used to scoring touchdowns for the same team. On Sunday, the pair scored touchdowns as opponents. The 2020 Arizona State NFL Draftees both had their best games of the season (best career game for Benjamin) in the Cardinals 31-17 win over the 49ers. Benjamin...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

With Chase Edmonds Sidelined, Eno Benjamin May Get Bigger Role

While ﻿James Conner﻿ was having his monster game Sunday, ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ was doing what he could to support the team -- including coming all the way down to the end zone after one of Conner's touchdowns to celebrate with his backfield mate. That's all Edmonds, who suffered an ankle injury...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Improvement Makes Cards All About The (Eno) Benjamin

﻿Eno Benjamin﻿ impressed enough at Arizona State for the Cardinals to take a chance on the running back in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. But his rookie season was anything but successful. "He was hanging on by a thread the entire year," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "But...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#Panthers
editorials24.com

Week 10 Fantasy Busts: Eno Benjamin, D’Ernest Johnson go from popular waiver pickups to risky ‘starts’

Whether it’s because of matchups, injuries, or declining usage trends, there are plenty of reasons why a player can struggle in a given week. It’s always important to try to identify these busts in advance, and heading into Week 10, our list is features such notable names as Antonio Gibson and Jalen Hurts. We also note up-and-coming guys like Eno Benjamin and D’Ernest Johnson, who were popular waiver wire pickups despite uncertain roles. Either way, these players figure to be involved in a lot of Week 10 fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions.
NFL
Dynasty Football Factory

Dynasty Sleeper of the Week: Eno Benjamin

This edition of Dynasty Sleeper of the Week features a player who many have quickly forgotten about and tossed aside in favor of another waiver addition, but could we all have jumped ship just a bit too soon? Time to discuss why Eno Benjamin still holds value and is featured as the dynasty sleeper of the week!
SPORTS
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
