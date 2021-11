Ashanti announced in September that she had acquired all of her masters and that she would be re-recording her debut album. “It’s so surreal. I have an amazing legal team, and I got my first record deal when I was 14 years old,” said Ashanti on “The Tamron Hall Show. “So understanding and seeing how things have changed so much from then to now and conceptually understanding what you’re signing is so imperative. It’s so important nowadays.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO