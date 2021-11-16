ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Ready to rock

 6 days ago

Drouin (head) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup...

Sportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Drouin remains day-to-day, no return date set for Price

Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin remains day-to-day but does not have a concussion, head coach Dominique Ducharme announced. Ducharme also said that goaltender Carey Price met with the team's athletic therapists on Sunday and was encouraged by the progress he made in his recovery from his off-season knee injury. He is expected to return to the team's practice facility on Tuesday and the team has no concrete plan for when he will play.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News & Rumours: Price, Caufield, Drouin & More

The Canadiens have spiraled into a seemingly endless abyss of a slump, winning only three of 13 games to start the season. If they keep this pace up, they will finish the season with just 38 points, but hope and help are on the way, and their star goalie could be back in due time. Until then, the Habs need to find a way to turn this dismal season around.
NHL
The Game Haus

Islanders Beat The Canadiens and Jets

The Islanders only played two games this week before Sunday. Both of those games happened in Canada, one against the reigning conference champion Montreal Canadiens and the other against the talented Winnipeg Jets. The Islanders beat the Canadiens and Jets in these two games. They won 5-2 against the Canadiens and 2-0 against the Jets. Here are the biggest highlights for the Islanders in these two games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Ryan Donato: Ready to rock

Donato (upper body) will play Thursday versus the Ducks, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports. Donato will end up missing just one contest with the injury. He'll return in a fourth-line role Thursday, so he could see a little less ice time than usual, but he's likely to factor in on the power play.
NHL
Person
Jonathan Drouin
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Ready to rock

Makar (upper body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup for Thursday's game versus Vancouver, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Makar will return to his usual prominent role following his two-game absence, skating on Colorado's top pairing and first power-play unit against the Canucks. The 23-year-old blueliner has picked up two goals and six points through eight games this campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Questionable Tuesday

Anderson is dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness and is questionable to play Tuesday against visiting Los Angeles. Despite spending time in the top six and averaging 2:40 of power-play duty, Anderson has managed just six points in 13 games this year -- including one in his last four. Further information on his availability for Tuesday's game will surface during pregame warmup around 6:30 p.m. EST.
NBA
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: The Glass Is Half Full

With a dismal 3-10-1 record to start the season, the Montreal Canadiens are still trying to turn their season around. Some say it’s already too late, but I’m talking glass half full here. The St. Louis Blues were dead last in the NHL on January 2nd three seasons ago, before...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Canadiens, Senators Interested in Vitali Kravtsov

It's been a month since Vitali Kravtsov refused assignment to the New York Rangers AHL affiliate and returned to Russia to await a trade. While recent reports suggest he hasn't ruled out returning to the Blueshirts, the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators are reportedly potential suitors for the 21-year-old right winger.
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP @ CANADIENS

MONTREAL - The Flames kick off a seven-game road trip with a stop tonight in La belle province. There were some changes to the lines in the morning skate, including Dillon Dube moving from centre to the wing. As for the starting goalie, that will be announced prior to the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Will practice soon

Edmundson (undisclosed) will likely begin practicing with the team later this week, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports. An undisclosed injury and an early-November setback have prevented Edmundson from taking the ice thus far in 2021. The 28-year-old, who averaged 20:03 TOI/G last season, figures to require ample practice time and should return in at least a week or two.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Anton Blidh: Ready to rock

Blidh (upper body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup for Thursday's game versus Edmonton, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports. Blidh will return to a fourth-line role following his seven-game absence. The 26-year-old winger picked up two hits and one block in 8:09 of ice time in his lone appearance with the Bruins this season Oct. 22 versus Buffalo.
NHL
FOX Sports

Bertuzzi, Red Wings to host the Canadiens

LINE: Red Wings -113, Canadiens -106; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Bertuzzi leads Detroit into a matchup with Montreal. He ranks 10th in the NHL with 15 points, scoring nine goals and recording six assists. The Red Wings are 3-5-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 9.5 penalty minutes...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli: Finding offense

Toffoli had two assists, one shot on goal, two hits and two penalty minutes in Thursday's 4-2 win over Calgary. Toffoli's assists bookended Montreal's scoring. He earned the primary helper on the team's first goal, when Ben Chiarot batted home a rebound of a Toffoli shot. The forward added a second assist on the final goal, Jake Evans' empty-netter with six seconds remaining. After just three points through the first 10 games, Toffoli has registered six points over the last five.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Heating up

Lehkonen recorded an assist and logged two hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins. Lehkonen racked up four assists in the last four games after starting the season incredibly cold. The 26-year-old winger has five helpers, 21 hits, 22 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 17 contests overall. He saw a season-high 18:41 of ice time Sunday and could be in line for more minutes if he continues to be productive.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Notes: Canadiens, Pitlick, Sullivan

Ahead of Sunday’s road tilt for the Montreal Canadiens against the Boston Bruins, head coach Dominique Ducharme provided injury updates regarding a few Canadiens players. After leaving Saturday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, goaltender Jake Allen has been assigned a day-to-day status while he undergoes evaluation for a more detailed evaluation. Allen left the contest after a net-front play which resulted in him colliding with Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. Ducharme also notes that Mike Hoffman is absent from the lineup with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day, as Adam Brooks draws into the lineup in his place. It’s Hoffman’s second instance of injury this season, missing the team’s first three games of the season with a lower-body injury.
NHL
NHL

The Canadiens join in the fight against cancer

MONTREAL -- Throughout the month of November, as part of the National Hockey League's Hockey Fights Cancer program, the Montreal Canadiens will participate in various fundraising and awareness initiatives to emphasize the courage of those living with or moving past cancer. MOVEMBER. Throughout the month of November, Youppi! and a...
CANCER
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Adam Brooks: Produces assist

Brooks notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins. Brooks set up linemate Michael Pezzetta's first NHL goal at 16:25 of the second period. The assist was Brooks' first point in four contests this season, his first with the Canadiens. The Manitoba native has added six hits and a minus-1 rating while being limited to the fourth line, so there's not much to see here from a fantasy perspective.
NHL
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens

BOSTON - The Bruins and Canadiens have not seen each other since Febuary 12th, 2020, but will reunite tonight for a long awaited battle. Both teams are coming off back-to-back games, but ending on different tones, as the Bruins ride the high of a strong win in Jersey, and the Habs recover from a OT loss in Detriot. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault: No match for Bruins

Montembeault stopped 36 of 40 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Montembeault played a large portion of Saturday's overtime loss to the Red Wings, and then faced a ton of pucks from the Bruins in the second half of the back-to-back. The Quebec native did alright under the circumstances, but it wasn't enough to earn his first win of the year. He's now 0-3-1 with 15 goals allowed on 136 shots (an .890 save percentage) in five appearances. Montembeault would likely take over the No. 1 job temporarily as long as Jake Allen (concussion) is out, as Carey Price (knee) is still likely a couple of weeks from being game-ready.
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Canadiens

The Boston Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens tonight after nearly 21 months without seeing their old Atlantic Division foe. Let’s hope the B’s keep the momentum from yesterday’s win going.
NHL

