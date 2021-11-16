ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Jake Allen: Diagnosed with concussion

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Allen is considered day-to-day with a concussion. Allen...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Habs goalie Jake Allen injured in brutal collision

The Montreal Canadien s are hoping for the best when it comes to goaltender Jake Allen. During the first period against the Detroit Red Wings, Allen was completely blasted by Dylan Larkin. The Wings’ captain was coming in on goal when it appeared Jeff Petry pushed him into his own...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Jake Allen voices support for Carey Price after return to team

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen voiced his support for Carey Price after seeing his teammate after practice on Tuesday. "Yeah, it was great to see him, first off," Allen, the de facto No. 1 goalie in Price's absence, said on Wednesday. "He came in and talked with all of us as a group. Obviously, we haven't seen him in a while and he just sort of explained what was sort of going on, where he was, what his plan is going forward and what he's going to do for the team.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

With Carey Price out, Canadiens' bright spotlight falls on Jake Allen

The spotlight shines very brightly on the Canadiens’ No. 1 goalie. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. That spotlight has been on Jake Allen this season as Carey Price works to get back in shape physically and mentally after spending 30 days in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and announcing he has struggled with substance use.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canadiens' nightmarish season continues with Allen injury, OT loss

A good effort, a heartbreaking loss, a key player injured; this is some recurring nightmare the Montreal Canadiens are suffering through this season. On Saturday, they took a 1-0 lead on Ryan Poehling’s first goal in the NHL since Jan. 13, 2020, knocked the Detroit Red Wings back on their heels and were about to escape the first period unscathed before catastrophe struck.
NHL
Cayden Primeau
NHL

Allen leaves Canadiens game against Red Wings after collision with Larkin

DETROIT -- Jake Allen left the Montreal Canadiens game against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period Saturday. The goalie was injured in a collision with Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin late in the period at Little Caesars Arena. Allen stayed in the game but was removed by the NHL concussion spotter with 48 seconds left and replaced by Sam Montembeault.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Habs goaltender Jake Allen injured, expected to miss time

Carey Price may be out of the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program and back with the Montreal Canadiens, but he has yet to actually suit up for the team. Price’s readiness may have just become much more dire, as his understudy may now be out of commission. In Saturday night’s match-up with the Detroit Red Wings, starter Jake Allen was forced out of the game after an ugly collision in net in the first period. Detroit’s Dylan Larkin was shoved from behind by Habs defenseman Jeff Petry while on a net drive and had no time to stop before crashing into Allen (video). Initially, it actually appeared that Larkin received the worst of the blow, with Allen seeming alright. Yet, it was Allen who eventually left the game while Larkin returned (and scored a pair of critical goals, including the overtime game-winner.)
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS RECALL GOALTENDER FROM LAVAL FOLLOWING INJURY TO JAKE ALLEN

Late in the first period of Saturday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings, goaltender Jake Allen left after being collided with by Dylan Larkin. Larkin was cutting to the net, was off balance, and was pushed slightly by Jeff Petry into Jake Allen. Allen was pulled by concussion spotters...
NHL
chatsports.com

[Injury Report] Jake Allen won’t return to the game versus Detroit

Late in the first period of Saturday’s game, Jake Allen was hit by Dylan Larkin after he was guided in by Jeff Petry. Allen initially stayed in the game, but left for the dressing room with several seconds remaining. He did not return for the second period, and now it’s been announced he won’t return to the game.
NHL
The Game Haus

Islanders Beat The Canadiens and Jets

The Islanders only played two games this week before Sunday. Both of those games happened in Canada, one against the reigning conference champion Montreal Canadiens and the other against the talented Winnipeg Jets. The Islanders beat the Canadiens and Jets in these two games. They won 5-2 against the Canadiens and 2-0 against the Jets. Here are the biggest highlights for the Islanders in these two games.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANADIENS

FLAMES (7-2-3: 17 pts) @ CANADIENS (3-10-1: 7 pts) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau (14) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (8) Canadiens:. Points - Nick Suzuki (12) Goals - Suzuki, Tyler Toffoli (3) Special Teams. Flames:. PP...
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP @ CANADIENS

MONTREAL - The Flames kick off a seven-game road trip with a stop tonight in La belle province. There were some changes to the lines in the morning skate, including Dillon Dube moving from centre to the wing. As for the starting goalie, that will be announced prior to the...
NHL
chatsports.com

The offensive dynamo ... Jake Evans

To what do we owe the pleasure of fun hockey again? That is a question with about as many answers as there are players in the Montreal Canadiens lineup. The most obvious choice is centre depth. The less obvious choice within that is Jake Evans. Currently sitting with 14 points...
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Jake Evans scores on Cal Petersen in Canadiens-Kings game

There are plenty of NHL skaters who went to Notre Dame, but only one NHL goaltender who donned the blue and gold. That being the case, the opportunity for a former Irish player to score on Cal Petersen of the Los Angeles Kings doesn’t come along every night. It’s even rarer when one of Petersen’s former teammates in South Bend does him dirty. However, it happened Tuesday at the hands of Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens:
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Coyotes, Canadiens, Strome

The word “tank” is avoided at all costs by professional sports teams, but across the landscapes of the NHL, MLB, NFL, and NBA there are always clubs that embrace the losing, at least for a short period of time, in order to secure better draft positions. Though he won’t use the word either, it appears as though Arizona Coyotes Bill Armstrong understands exactly what it will take for his team to get to the top. Armstrong spoke with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, and explained clearly what his thought process was like in the summer.
NHL
Canadiens' Jake Evans: Douses Flames in win

Evans scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over Calgary. He added one shot on goal, four hits and two blocked shots over 16:24 of ice time. Evans doggedly battled and kept the puck in the Flames' end to score his third goal of the season and second in as many games. He was entrusted to take 14 draws (winning seven) Thursday, second-most behind Nick Suzuki's 22. After inking a three-year deal in October, Evans appears firmly in the Canadiens' plans going forward. For now, he's centering the third line, but his role could change when Jonathan Drouin (head) is ready to return.
NHL

