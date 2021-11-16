Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Making good progress

If this complete reversal of everything we’ve heard about the Yankees’ offseason turns out to be true, then I will hop into a kayak and zip down the East River. And if missing out on Justin Verlander was all it took to cause them to pivot to saving money yet again, then this team and ownership group has lost the plot. In that case, they might as well climb onto the stadium roof and scream into a megaphone, “We don’t care about Gerrit Cole’s prime!”

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO