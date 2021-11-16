Rangers' Greg McKegg: Recalled by New York

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
The New York Rangers returned home after their second 4 game road trip of the season. Awaiting them at Madison Square Garden was last undefeated team in the NHL. A furious last-minute comeback fell short Monday night for the visiting Florida Panthers, who took their first regulation loss of the season as the New York Rangers hung on for a 4-3 win.
The New York Rangers head into week 5 of the 2021-22 season coming off their worst stretch yet. After a rocky but upward-trending first week, the Rangers caught fire and became one of the hottest teams in the league. Everything looked great on the surface, but a good look at...
The New York Rangers sit in second place in the Metro Division with 17 points as of November 10, 2021. Their record is 7-3-3 with Igor Shesterkin acting as the world’s largest floatation device. Shesty, as his teammates call him, is 6-2-2 with a remarkable .931 SV% and a 2.37...
You couldn’t blame diehard New York sports fans for being disillusioned or self-pitying – or downright exhausted. We’re weary of the proclamations of Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets superstar who has declined to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus cannot suit up, according to New York law. We’re playing out...
The New York Rangers hosted the Florida Panthers on Military Appreciation Night. It was a wonderful event where they honored military service men and women in attendance. When it was said and done, the Blueshirts saluted the crowd with a spirited performance over the NHL’s best team. Recap: Rangers 4...
The New York Rangers completed another four game road trip going 1-1-2 for four points. On the surface, it appears like another solid trip. Although blowing multi-goal leads and then getting lambasted to close out the set raises concerns. A hideous three games in Canada has brought out a troubling...
Though the Rangers were able to hand the Florida Panthers their first regulation loss of the season, they clearly need to improve in multiple areas. There are lessons to be learned despite the victory. The Rangers next play on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It will be a good...
If there is one player the New York Rangers can ill afford to lose it is goalie Igor Shesterkin. That’s why it was stunning to watch the team’s MVP consistently bumped, hit, and downright steamrolled by the Florida Panthers on Monday. The lack of a response by the Rangers was...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hockey fans, take note! The New York Rangers and New York Islanders will face off Thanksgiving weekend on Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. It promises to be an exciting game. For those unfamiliar with New York hockey, both teams play in New...
The World’s Most Overrated Arena is the locale where Our Favorite Team will face off against Our Hated Rivals for the first time this season in a game that counts. As always, I wish Our Hated Rivals the worst. The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the New York Rangers...
The New York Rangers have not played a game since Monday’s nights win over the Florida Panthers, but there has been action in Rangerstown on and off the ice. THeir 7-3-3 record can be misleading. The New New York Rangers might be the most underrated team in the National Hockey League, sitting in third place in the Metropolitan Division.
New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider is on a tear. In last night’s 5-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets he put home two more goals. His second was his league leading 7th power play goal and his 11th of the season, which is good for third in the NHL.
The New York Rangers will begin another tough portion of their schedule beginning tomorrow night in Columbus. They will play six games in the next nine days. The NHL scheduler gave the Rangers a few days off in between games this week but is making up for lost time. Rangers...
As the New York Rangers work on decreasing the amount of shots they give up in the slot area, they’re also working on getting more shots themselves. There’s been a lot of emphasis this season on needing more scoring from players like Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafrenière and Filip Chytil. The truth is, that would be great but the Rangers are actually getting balanced scoring in comparison to a lot of top teams in the NHL.
