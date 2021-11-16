Canadiens' Mike Hoffman: Headed to IR

The Islanders only played two games this week before Sunday. Both of those games happened in Canada, one against the reigning conference champion Montreal Canadiens and the other against the talented Winnipeg Jets. The Islanders beat the Canadiens and Jets in these two games. They won 5-2 against the Canadiens and 2-0 against the Jets. Here are the biggest highlights for the Islanders in these two games.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO