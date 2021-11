I honestly don’t think I’ve ever seen the line to get into First Avenue so long and it honestly stressed me out. I had checked the time of the show over and over again to make sure I was going to be there on time but was thrown for a loop when First Avenue tweeted out set times and they started a half-hour earlier than what was posted on their website. I was a bit frantic as I arrived to the legendary venue and my anxiety kept rising as I realized I wasn’t going to be in the venue in time to catch much if any of the opening act. Even with that anxiety, there was an undeniable sense of excitement radiating from the line. Although I only knew one of the three bands performing, everyone else’s excitement seemed to take me over and, before I knew it, the anxiety was gone and I was inside the packed venue.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO