England will meet New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-finals today, two years after their famous encounter in the ODI World Cup final at Lord’s.England won a dramatic match that day which went down to the final ball of the Super Over, and became world champions.New Zealand are the current Test world champions but it is England who come into the final four of the shorter format as favourites, with Australia and Pakistan to play in Wednesday’s other semi-final.LIVE: Follow live coverage of England vs New ZealandHowever, England lost the final game of the group stage to South Africa and...

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO