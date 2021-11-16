ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman's immune system may have cured her HIV, scientists say

By ZACHARY ROGERS
FOX Reno
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARGENTINA (TND) - A woman in Argentina has been presumably "cured" of HIV due to only her own immune system, in what reports are calling just the second documented example of the phenomenon on record. NBC News says the 30-year-old woman has been dubbed the "Esperanza patient" after her...

