Pierce announces state budget will be signed

LAURINBURG — State Rep. Garland Pierce stood before the Rotary Club on Tuesday and announced that Gov. Roy Cooper will sign a $25.8 billion state budget. It’s the first state budget to be signed in three years.

According to Pierce, that budget will include $1 million for the north side fire station, $500,000 for the Laurel Hill Community Center, $500,000 for the I. Ellis Johnson property and $25,000 for the local Literacy Council.

“I was honored to be at the table when the budget was being negotiated,” Pierce said. “That rarely happens, that someone from the opposite party is allowed to be there, but I voted for the budget the first time and it allowed me to be one of the very few Democrats to be involved — and it helped my district get the things it needed.”

He added that Hoke County will receive $31 million over two years for a new courthouse.

Pierce, who has served in the House for 17 years and recently announced his intention to run for a 10th term, said there was 977 bills filed in the House this year, with 191 passing; in the Senate there were 740 bills filed, with 87 passing.

“I pride myself in doing what I can to operate in a bi-partisan manner,” he said. “I think 90% of the bills we are together on and only 10% are partisan.”

Pierce said he recently finished his fall tour of all the schools in his district, and added that he thinks all state legislators should do that.

“They should visit their schools to see what is going on,” Pierce said.

He also said that items like broadband and Medicaid are important issues for the state. He explained that there will be a Medicaid commission put together with nine Democratic state legislators and nine Republican state legislators, and the recommendation from that group could get voted on in the General Assembly in the spring short session.

The topic of Leandro money was brought up during a question session, and Pierce said a judge had ordered that $1.9 billion be funneled to school districts in the state that are in the most need.

“I pray we get it, but we need a plan of action on what needs to be done with it,” he said. “I’ll be honest … a lot of our educational shortcomings are centered within the home, and not in our school system.

“In don’t know all the answers on how to fix the social aspect of that,” Pierce added.

Pierce, who is one of the top 10 legislators in the General Assembly in terms of longevity, is the Democratic House Whip and a member of the important Commerce Committee. He said that kind of seniority can pay dividends for his district.

“I feel seniority is a positive thing for my community,” he said.

“There are a lot of good things that we do,” Pierce added. “I’m just honored to be a part of the state legislature

